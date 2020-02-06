Junaid takes hat-trick in Nat'l School Cricket

Kaukhali Govt High School pacer Junaid receiving player of the match award after taking hattrick against Pirojpur Town High School during Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament Pirojpur zone match at Pirojpur Stadium on Wednesday. -Prime Bank

Junaid earned his second hat-trick of the ongoing Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament in the Pirojpur zone match at Pirojpur Stadium on Wednesday. Riding on Junaid's fierce bowling spell with six wicket haul, Kaukhali Govt. High School overpowered Pirojpur town high school by eight wickets. Junaid was adjudged the player of the match.





Elected to bat first, town high school were dismissed cheaply for 93 runs. Only Sajib (27) and Zihad (16) could reach the double digit. Junaid removed Akash, Moinul and Palash in 30 runs to clinch the second hattrick of the tournament. The right arm pacer finished six for 26 runs. Kaukhali Govt. High School in reply surpassed the target with eight wickets in hand and 23 overs to spare. Hridoy top scored 30 runs for the winning side.







National School Cricket tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket. In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tournament".





The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), commenced from January 20, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country is participating. 11 thousand young cricketing talents are playing in the national level tournament. Champion teams from 64 districts are taking part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship.







960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 are taking place in 70 stadiums across the country. Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.









