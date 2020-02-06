21 named for Ekushey Padak

Twenty eminent personalities and an organization will get the country's second highest civilian award, Ekushey Padak, this year in recognition of their contributions to various fields. The Cultural Affairs Ministry announced the names of the recipients on Wednesday, reports UNB.





Aminul Islam Badsha (posthumous) has been selected for his role in the Language Movement. Begum Dalia Nowshin, Shankar Roy and Mita Haque are being recognised for their contributions to music while Golam Mostafa Khan, SM Mohsin and Prof Dr Farida Zaman for dance, performing arts and fine arts respectively. Hazi Akhter Sarder (posthumous), Abdul Jabbar (posthumous) and Dr AAM Mesbahul Haque (posthumous) have been chosen for their roles in the Liberation War.







Journalist Zafar Wazed (Ali Wazed Zafar) has been picked for the award for his contribution to journalism and Dr Jahangir Alam, Hafez Qwari Syed Saifur Rahman Nizami Shah and Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute for their roles in research while Prof Dr Bikiran Prasad Barua for education.







Prof Dr Shamsul Alam and Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman are getting the award for making contributions to economy and social service respectively. Dr Nurun Nabi, Sikder Aminul Haque (posthumous) and Begum Nazmun Nesa Piari have been selected for language and literature while Prof Dr Sayeba Akhter for medical.





Each recipient will get a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque for Tk 2 lakh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the Ekushey Padak to the awardees at a ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on February 20.





