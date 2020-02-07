BKSP move to Nat'l C'ship Football final





Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) reached in the final from Seba zone of Bangabandhu National Championship Football beating Comilla Board-2 by 3-2 goals on Thur-sday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Moham-mad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur on Thursday.







In the day's match, Al Amin Rahman scored a brace in the 36th and 90+3rd minute while Saiful Islam added the other one goal for BKSP.







On the other hand, Mohammad Raihan scored one goal in the 19th minute for Comilla while the other one came as suicidal goal scored by Saiful of BKSP in the 50th minute.

