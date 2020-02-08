Putul, Shanu's novels hit 'Ekushey Book Fair'



Audience-admired actress Shanarei Devi Shanu and Close Up 1-famed popular singer Putul are involved in writing, alongside their respective professions. Not only have these, books written by the duo also been published regularly in Ekushey Book Fair since past few years.





Like the previous years, both Shanu and Putul have published their books in the ongoing book fair. This year, Shanu has published two books-a novel and a poetry book. Both her novel titled 'Lipstick' and poetry book titled 'Priyotomo Megh' are published by Annesha.On the other hand, Putul has published a novel titled 'Kalo Golaper Bhitor Thekey Utshorito Alobritanto' which has been published from Tamralipi.





Regarding her books, Shanu said, "From the beginning of this year's book fair, I am trying to go there regularly. Those who are fans of my works, I am also giving time to them as well. My novel 'Lipstick' narrates different stories of women's lives, which the reader can relate to their own lives as well."





Putul said about her book "The main subject-matter of my novel is the hatred on dark-skinned women in our society. From the very first day, I have been going to the book fair this year. My parents are also accompanying me. I really enjoy the time during the book fair as I discover a new me every time."



