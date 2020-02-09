Pirojpur Govt School clinch district title

Pirojpur Government School batsman Adnan Pial scored 136 runs off 105 balls against Hularhat High School in the Bangabandhu National School Cricket Championship Pirojpur zone final match at Pirojpur Stadium on Saturday. -Prime Bank



Pirojpur Government School sealed the title in the district zone of Bangabandhu National School Cricket Championship outclassing Hularhat High School by 320 runs in the final at Pirojpur Stadium on Saturday.







With title win, Pirojpur Govt High School earned the rights to play in the Barishal Divisional Championship. Batting first after winning the toss, Pirojpur Govt School piled up a comfortable 359 runs for 9 with Adnan Pial making a century scoring 136 runs off 105 balls.







Right arm pacer Sujit Das bowled devastatingly in the match to bundle out Hularhat High School cheaply for just 39 runs, grabbing six wickets for seven runs.Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali M Sajjad Hossain witnessed the day's final and later he distributed the prizes as chief guest.







National School Cricket tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket. In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tournament".







The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), commenced from January 20, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country is participating. 11 thousand young cricketing talents are playing in the national level tournament.







Champion teams from 64 districts are taking part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship.







960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 are taking place in 70 stadiums across the country.Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.





