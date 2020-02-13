Published:  12:39 AM, 13 February 2020

Canada's newest Tyrannosaur is named the 'Reaper of Death'

Canada's newest Tyrannosaur is named the 'Reaper of Death' An artist's impression of a Thanatotheristes degrootorum, a 9m-long, 2.4m-tall dinosaur with razor-sharp teeth and a formidable two-tonne frame which terrorised the Alberta region some 79.5 million years ago.

Alberta is a tyrannosaur graveyard. There rest great carnivores of the Cretaceous, such as Albertosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Daspletosaurus and, of course, the Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex).

Now, palaeontologists in the province have announced the discovery of Canada's oldest known tyrannosaur:  Thanatotheristes degrootorum, or "the Reaper of Death".

With its razor-sharp teeth and formidable two-tonne frame, the newly discovered species terrorised the region some 79.5 million years ago.

Though smaller than T-Rex, it still measured about 9m long and about 2.4m tall. The new species was at least 2.5 million years older than its closest relatives.

---NYTIMES, Alberta


