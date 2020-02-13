The shooting for government grant-winning film 'Adventure of Sunderbans', which is based on Muhammed Zafar Iqbal's novel 'Ratuler Raat, Ratuler Din' will begin on March13. The announcement was made at a press conference held at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the capital's Bangla Motor area on Monday.





Renowned academic Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal introduced the artistes of the movie on the occasion. Abu Raihan Jewel has directed the movie while Zakaria Shoukhin has written its script. Popular actors Siam Ahmed and Porimoni will be seen in the key characters of the movie. The other major cast of the film includes Shahidul Alam Sacchu, Azad Abul Kalam, Munira Mithu, Kochi Khandakar, Ashish Khandakar and a group of children artistes.







The shooting will take place at several spots, including, Dhaka, Mongla port, Sundarbans, and panoramic places on rivers across Chandpur and Barishal. Sumon Sarkar is the videographer while Samurai Maruf is the art director of the movie. Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has written a song for the movie.





About the movie, Mushfiqur Rahman Monju of BongoBD said, "There is now a crisis of unique plot in the Bangla movie industry. However, we are glad to be engaged in making this movie which plot written by a famous writer." "It is our pride to take part in making the movie as the co-producer with the government. And 'Adventure of Sundarban' will be a good movie," he added.



Leave Your Comments