AKASH DTH introduces Multi TV connection package

AKASH DTH introduced a unique package of multiple TV connections in the country recently. The customers can connect up to three television sets at lower cost by one account.







Beximco Communications informed, the new package will allow connecting up to three TVs in the same premise and enjoy a reduced monthly subscription. Under the package, Customers have to pay standard monthly subscription fee Tk 399 for first connection, Tk 300 for the second and Tk 200 for third connection. They can save respectively 12 percent and 15 percent cost by this way.







Transmitting signal from Bangabandhu Sattelite-1, AKASH introduced this package for the first time after the launch in May last year. Customers can also buy set-top-box (STB) with reduced price. Cost for the first set up is Tk 5,499 and second and third set up cost will be Tk 3,199 for each. They will also need to pay some extra money for changing the LNB and additional cable. It will save 15 percent and 20 percent cost for setting up AKASH DTH. Customers can experience excellent taste of digital TV connection with economical price.







The customers can buy Multi TV connection package from any channels of Beximco Communications including regular retailers, online, corporate and tele sales.







All the connections need to be in the same premise. If a user wants to enjoy the reduced rate then all the connections needs to have sufficient balance. Existing customers will be able to subscribe to the Multi TV Package by dialling 16442. Referral will be not applicable for the connection under the same mobile connection.

