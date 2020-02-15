War crimes convict Abdus Sobhan dies at DMCH



Convicted war criminal and former nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat-e-Islam Mawlana Abdus Sobhad on Friday breathed his last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





"Sobhan, 83, was admitted to Medicine Ward-7 with old-age complications a couple of day ago and he died at around 1.40pm today," DMCH police camp-in-charge Bacchu Miah told BSS, quoting attending doctors.







The now defunct International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 on February 18, 2015, sentenced Sobhan to death for war crimes in 1971. Sobhan was the founding ameer of Jamaat in Pabna and a majlish-e-sura member of the central unit of the party in undivided Pakistan and he actively took part in different monstrous crimes in 1971.





