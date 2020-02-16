Dr Wazed's 79th birthday today





The 79th birthday of internationally reputed nuclear scientist and Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr MA Wazed Miah will be observed today (Feb 16) in a befitting manner.





On February 16 in 1942, Wazed Miah affectionately called 'Sudha Miah' was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighi Fatehpur village under Pirganj upazila in Rangpur district.





He breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 and was buried at the family graveyard in his native village at Pirganj, reports BSS. Different socio-cultural organisations and the family members of Dr Wazed will celebrate the birthday of the nuclear scientist in a befitting manner in the capital city.





Milad and doa mahfils will be arranged and special munajats will be offered at different mosques after Asr prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Dr Wazed and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul and their other family members.



Leave Your Comments