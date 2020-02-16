PDB gets new chairman





Engineer Md Belayet Hossain has been appointed as chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). He will assume responsibility as the 36th chief of BPDB replacing Chairman Sayeed Ahmed, according to a notification of Power Division on Wednesday. He worked as the member (generation) of the board prior to his appointment as chairman, said the release. Belayet was born in 1963 in Madaripur and completed his honours degree in mechanical engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1984. In 1984, he joined the Power Development Board as an assistant engineer. He worked in different power plants in Ghorashal, Shiddhirganj, Tongi, and Nawabganj. Belayet also worked as the project manager and chief engineer (planning and design) of the prepaid metering project.



