Kotha app launched

Kotha Chairman Mahboob Zaman receiving State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak with a memento at the software technology park in the capital on Wednesday.





State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak launched Kotha, country's first social and lifestyle application, at a program held at the software technology park in the capital on Wednesday.





Palak used the app at the event and was so amazed by its features that he declared himself the brand ambassador of Kotha which is now available for download from the Google and Apple app stores.Palak said the world is now observing a trade war and if Bangladesh faces anything like this, the country will be self-dependent in terms of users' data through platforms like Kotha.





"We want to see Bangladesh as an innovative nation. Our young talents will develop search engines and communications platforms like Google and Facebook," Palak said, adding that he will work to popularise the application in the country.





Besides getting a Facebook-like experience, people can listen to music, watch movies, top up phones and use digital maps. Many more services are coming on board within a couple of months, when its full version will be rolled out.Users will also be able to make payments, plan tours, take ride and buy tickets and games, which entrepreneurs think will ultimately change the social and digital lifestyle of people.





"This will be an 'all-in-one app' and will save a huge amount of foreign currency as it will draw a huge volume of traffic that is currently using foreign social media outlets," said Mahboob Zaman, chairman of Kotha Technologies Limited that is developing the app.

