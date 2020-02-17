Newly appointed envoy of Algeria calls on FM

The newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi called on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, on Sunday at their respective offices at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. -AA

The newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi called on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, on Sunday at their respective offices at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following his recent presentation of credentials to President of Bangladesh Md Abul Hamid.







Both the Foreign Minister and the State Minister welcomed the new Ambassador and assured him of all-out cooperation in discharging his duties, particularly in facilitating the re-opening process of the new Algerian Mission in Dhaka. They appreciated the Algerian government's decision in re-opening their resident diplomatic Mission in Dhaka in reciprocity of re-opening Bangladesh Mission in Algeria in 2016.





They discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations based on commonalities of history, tradition and religious faith. Both the Foreign Minister and the State Minister recalled with happiness the historic visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Algeria to attend the Fourth NAM Summit in September 1973 and appreciated the Algerian government's gesture in preserving the honoured memory of Bangabandhu's historic visit through dedicating a corner in the Palace of Nations in Algiers for displaying his pictures and sayings.





The two Ministers reiterated Bangladesh's willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with Algeria for enhanced substantive cooperation in the fields of trade & commerce, socio-economic development and people-to-people contacts to the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.





Both of them also hoped that the re-opening of the Algerian Mission in Dhaka on the eve of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence would usher in newer avenues of bilateral cooperation.







Both the Ministers recalled with gratitude that Algeria was among the first Arab countries to accord political recognition to Bangladesh by sponsoring Bangladesh's admission into the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) during the Fourth NAM Summit held in Algiers in 1973.







They reminisced about the close friendship between the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the then Algerian President Huari Boumedienne and expressed hope that their legacy will be followed to revitalize the bilateral relations through increased interaction and engagement.







The new Ambassador emphasized on further consolidating bilateral relations especially though holding political consultations and boosting economic & trade linkages. He showed interest in importing quality products from Bangladesh including pharmaceuticals, jute and jute products, readymade garments and other consumer goods.







The Foreign Minister further requested the Algerian Ambassador to explore opportunities for cooperation in energy, air connectivity and skilled manpower, among other potential sectors and emphasized on the importance of exchange of visits both at public & and private sector levels to reap the benefit of people-to-contacts.





Both the Foreign Minister and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs wished Ambassador Larbi a successful tenure in Bangladesh.







Leave Your Comments