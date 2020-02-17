Corruption grips BGFCL



Allegations have been raised against some officials of Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) in Brahmanbaria of repeatedly giving a contractor the work of transport supply with high rate flouting the conditions of the agreement.







Several officials including one with a rank of general manger are pocketing money causing a loss of the government. Sources said, vehicles are supplied to the BGFCL through contractor for the use of the company and its officials and employees. A contractor gets the supply work for every three years. But a particular contractor has been getting the work for ten years, according to sources.





The same contracting firm named 'Tanura Enterprise' has been given the vehicle supply work this year without floating tender. As the agreement with the firm expired on January 31, 2020, BGFCL made agreement with the firm again violating rules. BGFCL General Manager (Admin) Shah Alam said, "We can make agreement with previous contractors as per the PPR.





The company will take measures if they don't work as per contract. Besides, another department looks after the matters relating to vehicles. We only sign the files." BGFCL Managing Director Engineer Toufiqur Rahman Topu said, "Nothing has been done violating the rules." Though Kazi Iqbal Hossain, proprietor of the contracting firm M/S Tanura Enterprise, was tried to contact, his mobile phone found switched off.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

