Putul, Lutfor, Shanu's books creating buzz



Popular actress Shanarei Devi Shanu, singers Putul and Lutfor Hasan's books were published in 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair, 2020'. Lutfor's novel book titled 'Jarulboney Roktojoba' and poem book titled 'Pakhi Tumi Gaan' were published from Nagri Publishers and Desh Publishers respectively.







On the other hand, Shanu's novel Lipstick and Putul's novel 'Kalo Golaper Bhitor Theke Alo Brittanto' was published from Annwesha and Tamralipi publishers respectively. Therefore, Shanu's poem book titled Priyotom Megh, a compilation of 96 poems, was published from Annwesha Publishers.





While talking about her novel Lipstick Shanu said, "From the first day of book fair I have been going there. I give time to the stall. Who are fans of my writing I am also giving time to them. I am getting positive response for the book." Putul said, "From the first day of Ekushey Book Fair I am going there and am trying to reach among the readers. I am getting response in this regard."

