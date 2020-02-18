'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' to compete in 12th Bengaluru Int'l Film Fest

A scene from the film 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' -Collected



A full-length Bangladeshi feature film directed by Ashraf Shishir, 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' (The Innocence) has been selected to compete in the upcoming 12th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES). The film festival will take place from February 26 to March 4 in Bengaluru, India.





Produced by Impress Telefilm, 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' will compete with 12 other films under the 'Asian Cinema Competition' category.13 films will be screened simultaneously at PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall of Bengaluru. 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' is scheduled to be screened thrice during the festival.





Written and directed by Ashraf Shishiris, 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' is a black & white film, which has been sheeted by High definition camera with 35mm lenses and it was converted into 35mm films by reverse telecine transfer. The film is based in a small, poor country, where apart from dream, everything transpires in black and white.



Over 300 artistes participated in this film. Along with the prominent actor and actress, the underprivileged village-theatres activists have also participated in this film.The film casts Raisul Islam Asad, Sumona Soma, Swadhin Khasru, Masum Aziz, Ayesha Mukti, Pran Roy and Teresa Chaiti, among others, in different roles.







Leave Your Comments