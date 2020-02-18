Alvi returns after two years



Lux star actress Sheikh Samroj Ajmi Alvi is back in action after a break of two years through acting in two drama series. Alvi is again going to be in front of the camera, starring in the mega serial drama 'Foreign Village', directed by Alvi Faridul Hasan. Alvi has confirmed that she will play the role of Miss Sweetie in the drama. Sweetie's character has been created by Barzahan Hossain.





Dilara Zaman will play the role of Alvi's mother in the drama. Alvi will start working on the drama series 'Chan Biriyani' under the direction of Kaiser Ahmed, early next month. Rizwan Khan wrote the drama which will be made for Maasranga TV.





On the other hand, the drama 'Foreign Village' will be made to be aired on Bangla Vision. However, it was not initially known when the two dramas would be broadcast on the two different channels.

