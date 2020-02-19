Elli AvrRam in devil red avatar



Elli AvrRam is one of the hottest actress and item girls of Bollywood, the Swedish starlet is known her graceful dance moves and sexy looks. She has a vivid and wild fashion sense that always makes her more tantalizing; she also has a vast fan following on Instagram.





The Chamma Chamma actress recently shared pictures of herself painting the town red. She looks sensational in a partially translucent red shimmery flappers dress matched with red knee-high boots.







The dress is inspired by 1920s have been romanticized and idealized in fashion, film, and literature, Flapper dresses and other 1920s style dresses in the Unique Vintage 1920s collection bring the flirtatious energy of the era into the modern day with high-kicking, glitzy looks for day and night, designed and styled by Jimmy.

