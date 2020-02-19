Char Mugria, Lalmonirhat clinch district champions

Char Mugria Merchants High School celebrating after beating United Islamia Govt High School, Madaripur in the Bangabandhu National School Cricket Championship Madaripur zone final match at Asmot Ali Khan stadium in Madaripur on Tuesday. -PB



Char Mugria Merchants High School, Mararipur pulled off an exciting seven-run win over United Islamia Govt High School, Madaripur to seal the title in the Madaripur district zone of Bangabandhu National School Cricket Championship in the final at Asmot Ali Khan stadium in Madaripur on Tuesday.





Asked to bat first, Char Mugria were dismissed for 114 runs with top scorer Rashedul making 26 runs. Al Zaber caused the damage by claiming five wickets for 32 runs. Robin then bowled devastatingly in the match to bundle out United School cheaply for just 107 runs, grabbing three wickets for 10 runs despite United School's 33-run opening stand. Rashedul was adjudged the player of the match.















Meanwhile, Lalmonirhat Govt. High School clinched the title in the Lalmonirhat district zone after beating Church of God High School, Lalmonirhat by four wickets. Ashikur Rahman claimed five wickets for 32 runs as Lalmonirhat Govt. High School bundle out Church of God for 160 runs. Sabbir Rahman top scored 32 runs.







Lalmonirhat High School however reached down the goal by losing six wickets. Fazle Rabbi and Abu Sayem scored 28 each for the winning side. With title win, Char Mugria Merchants High School and Lalmonirhat Govt. High School earned the rights to play in the Divisional Championship.







National School Cricket tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket. In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tournament".



The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), commenced from January 20, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country is participating. 11 thousand young cricketing talents are playing in the national level tournament.







Champion teams from 64 districts will take part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship. 960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 are taking place in 70 stadiums across the country.





Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.

.

