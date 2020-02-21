No rule of law, justice in country now: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that now there is no justice and rule of law in the country.

“When the whole nation is observing the great day, we’re being compelled to say that there’s no democracy in the country. The rights of people have been snatched and there's no rule of law and justice in the country,” he said.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to Language Martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in the morning marking the Language Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day.

Fakhrul vowed to bring back democracy in the country and free their party chief Khaleda Zia from jail.

About the captivity of Khaleda Zia, the party secretary general said, “It’s our ill fate that the mother of democracy who fought for establishing democracy in the country has been kept in jail unjustly.”

According to the country’s constitution, she deserves bail, but she is not getting it, Fakhrul added.

Fakhrul along with senior party leaders, activists gathered at Azimpur graveyard and offered Fateha for Language Martyrs at 6am and later went to Shaheed Minar at 8am.

BNP chairperson's advisory council members Abul Khair Bhuiyan, Abdus Salam, Habibur Rahman Habib, joint secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anne, central leaders Shama Obaid, Meer Newaz Ali Newaz, Shamimur Rahman Shamim, Selim Reza Habib, Jubo Dal leader Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Swecchasebok Dal leaders were, among others, present.