Nasrin Academy trounce Gallactico in Women's Football

An action during Tricotex Women's Football League match between Nasrin Sports Academy and Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Sunday. -BFF

Nasrin Sports Academy pulled off a dominating 12-0 goals win over Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC in the ongoing Tricotex Women's Football League at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Sunday.







In the day's second match, Aklima Khatun and Swapna of Nasrin Sports Academy scored a hat-trick each scoring four and three goals respectively, Nourin and Unnoti Khantun netted two goals each while Shohagi scored the other goal.

In the day's first match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash thrashed Cumilla United by 6-1 goals at the same venue in the evening.



Jannath Islam Rumi made hatrtick while Kunsia Jannath netted twice and Tania scored the remaining goal for the winners while Asha Moni scored the consolation goal for the losers.Earlier in the opening match on Saturday, national star-studded Bashundhara Kings earned a massive 12-0 goals victory over less-known Begum Anwara Sporting Club at the same venue.





