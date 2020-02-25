Bangladesh now got ‘hybrid democracy’: BNP

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Tuesday alleged that there is a ‘hybrid democracy’ now in Bangladesh as the election system has been destroyed here.

“The head of the government and the Election Commission have destroyed the country’s election system, making people apathetic about voting. The Prime Minister has ruined the election system only to hang onto power,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also alleged that the government has held 16 crore people of the country hostage by ‘usurping’ power. “Bangladesh’s democracy is now a hybrid one since public representatives here are now not elected based on public opinion.”

Democratic Movement arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club demanding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said the country’ economy is on the brink of ruination due to ‘widespread plundering’. “Banks have been looted while 9-11 banks have virtually turned bankrupt.”

He said huge money has been plundered from different banks through fake LCs and siphoning off. “Thousands of crores of taka has been taken out as loan from banks in the name of fake industries and factories, and that money laundered abroad.”

About the arrest of Narsingdi unit Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and the recovery of Tk 26.55 crore from a former Awami League leader’s house, the BNP leader said the government did it only to divert people’s attention to a different direction from its ‘misdeeds’.

“The government’s condition was critical when it conducted the drive against casino. The government is now on the verge of collapse as well. That’s why they’ve brought these things in the limelight to overcome the situation misleading people,” he observed.

Mosharraf said they came to know that Papia had close link with many influential people. “We demand the names of those involved with the misdeeds of Papia be made public immediately.”

He alleged that their party chairperson Khaleda Zia has been deprived of her constitutional right to get bail only because of the government’s ‘interference in the judiciary’.