Brishti busy with acting, modeling





Purnima Brishti popular face of the small screen of present time is busy with acting now. She is engaged with multiple projects right now. She has already finished shooting of Topu Khan-directed an episode titled 'Bhul Prottyaborton' of RTV's ongoing drama serial 'Somoyer Golpo'. Kolyan Corraya acted against Purnima Brishti in this episode.





Purnima Brishti informed that she has also finished shooting of a short film titled 'Kolonko', which is based on Mazid Mahmud-written story. Ashraf-ul-Alam gave direction of the film. "Within very soon, I will take part in dubbing of this short film. Therefore, I have started shooting of Faridul Hasan-directed new drama serial 'Sultan Bhai'. My acted movie Dhaka Dream is expected to release this year. I played the role of Parul in this film.







However, my acted and Mostafa Kamal Raz-directed serial Bibaho Attack will go on air soon," she added. It is mentioned that Purnima Brishti first performed as a model in a TV commercial directed by Shoraf Ahmed Jibon. Later, she performed as model in 40 TVCs till now.





Meanwhile, recently Purnima Brishti acted in an important role in Ekushey special play titled 'Bhinno Jonoshrot', directed by Yamin Allan, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. This play is based on Jamal Hossain-written a story titled 'Ekush O Sadequzzaman-er Poribar'.

