Bobby, Tayeb starrer 'Amar Ma' gets uncut censor nod





Bobby and DA Tayeb starrer movie 'Amar Ma' got release from Bangladesh Film Censor Board without any cuts. The film, written and directed by Shahriar Nazim Joy got the censor release on 24th February. The director himself revealed the information.







Anwara Begum, a seven-time National Film Award winning actress, has acted in the titular role. Produced by SG Productions, the film's main story centers on a mother's tale. Apart from Tayeb and Bobby, Tamanna, Sohail Khan, Zahid Hossain Shovon, Humaira Himu, Kalyan Koraiya, Sweety, Jahan M Rahman, Sharif Sarwar, Mukul Chowdhury, child artiste Tuntuni and several police officers have acted in the film.







DA Tayeb said, 'The story of the film is wonderful. I believe all audiences will love this film which is based on the story of a mother. I am very happy to get the censor board release without cuts.' The film has a tentative release date of 20th March this year.

