Zahid, Tarin's new drama 'Khub Jante Ichche Kore'





Zahid Hassan and Tarin Jahan have paired up together after a long time to act in the drama 'Khub Jante Ichche Kore' for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr by Juboraj Khan. A special drama being created for Eid-ul-Fitr following the story of playwright Tabarak Hossain. Dramatized by Rajibul Islam Rajib.





The director has recently completed the shooting of the drama in Pubail near the capital. The director said the drama was made to be broadcast on RTV next Eid. About this, Zahid Hasan said, "My co-star Tarin is in this play. After a long time I acted with her. She has acted magnificently in this drama. I am very hopeful that the drama will be enjoyed by the viewers."





Meanwhile, shooting for Tarin's first Kolkata movie is scheduled to start. The name of the film is 'Eta Amader Galpo'. It will be director by Kolkata actor Manasi Sinha. In this regard, Tarin said, "I really liked the story of the film 'Eta Amader Galpo'. Although the story is from Kolkata, my character is a Bangladeshi girl. This is the director's first job. Besides, she is an actress herself. That's why I'm acting in the movie."

