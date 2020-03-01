Bashundhara Food and Multi Food "Partners Award 2019" was held at ICCB on Thursday. -AA



Bashundhara Group, the country's leading business conglomerate, will bring more quality food items in the local commodity market to meet consumers' growing demand. Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir made the announcement at a program at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday.







Bashundhara Food and Beverage Industries Ltd (BFBIL) and Bashundhara Multi Food Products Ltd (BMFPL) arranged the event tilted 'Partners Award 2019'. In his speech, Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir said the Bashundhara Group never compromises with the quality of its products. Consumers prefer the products of Bashundhara for its high quality.







"Bashundhara Group has brought dynamism and qualitative change in the country's business sector," he added. Around 500 distributors and their family members from across the country attended the event while a total of 128 business persons, in five categories, got crests and awards on the occasion.



The first prize winners were awarded a 5-katha plot each in Bashundhara Residential Area while the second prize winners got a 3-katha plot each.





