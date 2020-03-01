Shahnoor debuts as director



Finally Actress Shahnoor is going to debut as a director. She has been interested in directing for a long time. However, she could not manage to do so due to several issues. The actress is directing two short films.







Two short films are being erected on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. One is called 'Ekti Bangladesh' and the other is 'Bangabandhu The Great Leader'.





The story of 'Ekti Bangladesh' is by Shahnoor herself. The dialogue was written by Kamal Sarkar. It is directed by Shahnoor. She has acted in it as well. On the other hand, the dialogue of 'Bangabandhu The Great Leader' was written by Kamal Sarkar. It is directed by by Taju Kamrul. Actor Arman Parvez Murad is Shahnoor's co-star in the short film.





The shooting of two films took place at Pubail near the capital on February 27th and 28th. Shahnoor said, 'I have long wanted to produce dramas. But I could manage to do so due to several factors. Finally I was able to direct a project myself, which is based on the life of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.' '





The story idea of the short film titled 'Ekti Bangladesh' came to my mind long ago. The short film is based on my own idea. I had a lot of support since it was my first time in the director's seat. Hopefully everyone will love this children's short film.'

