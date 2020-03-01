Ferdous Ara's 'Sur Saptak' to cross 20 years



Renowned Nazrul musician Ferdous Ara founded the music school, 'Sur Saptak'. On March 14th, 'Sur Saptak' is going to complete twenty years of existence. For this occasion, Ferdous Ara has taken a special initiative. The festivities include paying tribute to two of music's legendary musicians.





Family members of late musicians Sudhin Das, Sohrab Hossain, Khalid Hossain, Firoza Begum, Nilufar Yasmin and Ferdous Ara's uncle, Sur Saptak advisor, ABM Abdus Shakur will receive honorary crests on their behalf. Musicians Shaheen Samad, Khairul Anam Shakil, Nasheed Kamal will be honored with crests.





Musicians of this generation Dilshad Nahar Kona and Yusuf Ahmed Khan will be honored as well. Sur Saptak teachers will be presented with honorary crests as well.







Ferdous Ara said that prominent musicians from around the country will sing at the event. The 20th anniversary program will be held at the National Museum Auditorium on March 14th at 5pm. Ferdous Ara said, "I can't believe 20 years have passed by so quickly.





If Dad were alive today, he would be very happy. At every step of the way, I am moving forward with my father as my inspiration. And I received support from quite a few people as well. That is why 'Sur Saptak' could come so far. Hopefully we will be able to hold a grand event on the 14th of March.







I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to those who are always by my side to make this event a success. "In addition, Ferdous Ara will be present at a special event organized by the Department of Accounting at Rajshahi University tomorrow. She will also attend an event at the Officers' Club in the capital on March 2nd.

