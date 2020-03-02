Tabith files case seeking cancellation of city polls









BNP leader Tabith Awal, who contested the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election, on Monday filed a case with a court here seeking cancellation of the gazette on Dhaka City Corporation polls held on February 1.





He filed the case with the court of first joint district court judge Utpaul Bhattacharjo.





Tabith’s lawyer Taherul Islam Towhid said the date for hearing on the case will be fixed in the afternoon.





The newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) took oath of office on February 27.





Elections to the DNCC and DSCC were held on February 1 last when Awami League candidates Atiqul and Taposh won the mayoral posts.





A gazette notification was issued on February 4.

