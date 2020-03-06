Reasons behind Shabnur's divorce

A rumor was heard that Shabnur had separated from her husband, for the last few years. Ultimately it has become true. Shabnur divorced her husband Anik Mahmud because the two were not getting along well together.







Sharmin Nahid Nupur also known as Shabanur divorced husband Anik on January 26. The notice signed by the actress has been sent through Advocate Kausar Ahmed. Advocate Kausar Ahmed said that in the notice Anik was charged with physical and mental torture of his wife Shabnur after being intoxicated.







A copy of the divorce notice sent by Shabanur has also been sent to the chairman of the law and arbitration center in Anik's area and the Kazi office. Two persons named Nurul Islam and Shamim Ahmed have been mentioned to be the witnesses. Meanwhile, acknowledging the fact of the incident, divorce notice and affidavit maker Advocate Kausar Ahmed said, "Shabnur broke the marriage bond with Anik on January 26 last.







The notice was sent to Anik's Uttara and Gazipur residence addresses on February 4. Although the notice sent to Uttara has been returned, the notice sent to Gazipur's address has not yet been returned. We are assuming he got it and accepted it.







Mentionable, about four years ago, Shabnur's husband Anik married another woman named Ayesha. A special source said that Shabnur had been having a distressful life with her husband since the birth of their son. Since then, they have remained separate. When contacted Anik could not be reached, same was the case with Shabnur who is currently residing in Australia.











