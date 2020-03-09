Shanu dedicates her award to all the women



Popular TV actress and Lux superstar Shanarei Devi Shanu has been engaged with writings for last few years. In this year's Ekushey Book Fair, Shanu's second novel 'Lipstick' was published. Based on women's life and struggles, this novel has already created hype among the readers. She got the Samaresh Basu Sahitya Puroshkar for this novel. Shanu has dedicated the award for all the women.







This award was given at the National Press Club on the occasion of International Women's Day. Shanu received the award from noted cultural personality Syed Hasan Imam.







While talking about after receiving the award Shanu said, "Any award obviously creates more inspiration to a writer. My novel Lipstick focuses struggling issues of women in the society. I have dedicated my award to all women."





Shanu-written first poem book was "Nil Foring Kabbyo", which was published in 2017 in Ekushey Book Fair. In 2019, her written first novel Ekla Akash was published. She also got Meena Award for writing.





