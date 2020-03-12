'Unoponchash Batash' release postponed for COVID-19

Filmmaker Masud Hasan Ujjal-directed film 'Unoponchash Batash' has been postponed due to recently revealed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh. The film, which was scheduled to be released on February 28, is now set for release on March 13.







"The coronavirus crisis spawned new anxiety across the globe. The coronavirus is also spreading in our country. Right now, people are afraid coronavirus. That is why; we are bound to postpone the release of the film," Ujjal said.





The director said they do not want to take a financial risk at this moment. "We noticed that biggest movie companies of the world are not daring to release their films. Even the release of the new James Bond film, 'No Time To Die', has also been postponed for the virus. We also invested big amount money for this film, so we decided not to release the film in an unfavorable environment like this", he added.





Produced under the banner of Red October, 'Unoponchash Batash' is going to mark the directorial debut of Ujjal, who himself has also written the screenplay, done the photography and composed the background music for the film.







Starring Sharlin Farzana and Imtiaz Barshan in the lead roles, the film's trailer has revealed bewildering elements which grabbed the viewers' attention to think about it in a whole new way.

