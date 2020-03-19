Mim Chowdhury busy with acting





Mim Chowdhury is a talented actress among present generation. To watch favorite actors on the screen, Mim wished to work in showbiz. From March 21, Mim starrer drama serial 'Khanbari Barabari' is being telecasted on Boishakhi TV. Mim is playing the role of a daughter of the house. She became first runner-up in dance reality show, 'Mangoli Nacho Bangladesh Nacho-2013'.







Then her dream started to fly. At first, Mim got the opportunity to work under Mahfuz Ahmed-directed a play titled 'Sorisreep' against him. Later she got many opportunities to act in TV plays. Habib Shakil's Classmate, against Mosharraf Karim in play 'Bhodrolok', etc are her mentionable works in the small screen. While acting in TV play Mim got the offer from film director Safi Uddin Safi to work against Shakib Khan.





Then she acted against Shakib Khan in film 'Bhalobasa Express'. Later she did not seen in any other film but she has keen interest to work in big screen. Mim Chowdhury also got appreciation for hosting. She got the appreciation from the viewers to host 'Sera Nachiye' in 2016 and 'Khudey Gaanraj' in 2017.







Till now if she gets the scope, she engages herself with hosting. Now she is also passing busy time with dancing. She said, "My aim is to be an actress. I want to continue my life receiving viewers' appreciation. They can say I am acting well. With everybody's co-operation I will surely establish my position in showbiz. My family always co-operates me in this regard."

