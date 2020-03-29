Ferdous creating public awareness





Many celebrities around the world have also taken various types of initiatives to raise awareness among their fans and general people about this deadly disease. Following the timely trend of saving the world, National Film Award-winning Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed has also come forward.





The very first thing Ferdous did is the actor has put himself under self-quarantine. Ferdous and his family members have gone into self-quarantine at his Banani DOHS residence since March 13, the actor informed.





Having shared his concern over the gloomy situation, Ferdous has cordially urged the people to take proper safety measures against the coronavirus and take necessary steps, like maintaining social distancing, practicing personal hygiene and most importantly, staying at home.





Requesting every one of the country, Ferdous amiably said, "To tell the truth, not just our country, the entire world is affected by this coronavirus pandemic. Now, we have to fight against this powerful coronavirus. And, we have to fight against this by staying at respective home. Leaving home, we will not go anywhere unless until we face any emergency. We have to protect our family as well as others' families by staying at home."





"Especially, I want to request the youths, who do not want to stay at home. You could be reason of the sufferings to all your family members, if you go outside and bring disease to home. As a young boy or girl, you may recover from the disease but what will happen to the elderly members of your family. For the sake of wellbeing of your family members, I think you should confine yourselves inside the home for the time being," Ferdous added.





"If every one of us acts like a responsible citizen and remain alert from our own position, we must win this war against the coronavirus. Finally, I want to say again that staying at home means we will win the war against the coronavirus. Please stay at home," the actor concluded with requesting everyone to stay at home during this period of coronavirus outbreak all over the country.





