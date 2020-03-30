Bashundhara comes forward to fight COVID-19





Bashundhara Group on Sunday donated an amount of Taka 10 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and offered its four convention facilities and one trade centre to be used as a makeshift hospital to treat and quarantine COVID-19 patients and infection suspects, the business conglomerate said in a statement.







"The Group' managing director Sayem Sobhan Tanvir donated the amount to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when he proposed that our four convention centres and a trade centre at Kuril Biswa Road could be used to set up a 5,000 bed makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients," Bashundhara's media adviser Mohammad Abu Tayeb said, reports BSS.





He added that saucers were being distributed by now by the group among the poor people in different areas in the capital in coordination with ward councilors under Bashundhara chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan's initiative.





The group's statement came as several business houses and government institutions' including the armed forces came up with their monitory and other resources while the premier received the donations through video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.Moreover, Bashundhara Group will build a 5,000-bed hospital soon in the city to face this deadly virus, sources said.





