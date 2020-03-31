Special attention sought for Cox's Bazar



Civil society leaders have demanded that both government and international agencies should give special attention to Cox's Bazar during the current coronavirus crisis as the district is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas.They have also underscored the need for massive mobilization of social capital so that there are people's initiatives like that in very first day of August 2017 Rohingya influx.





They raised the demand at a virtual press conference and sharing meeting on Monday organized by Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF), an alliance of 60 local and national civil society and NGOs. Journalists from both Cox's Bazar and Dhaka joined the online program.





Nayeem Gowhar Warha of Disaster Forum, Abdul Latif Khan of NAHAB, Jasim Uddin of ADAB and Rafiqul Islam of FNB participated in the program as experts and guest speakers. Three co-chairs of the CCNF -- Abu Morshed Chowdhury of PHALS, Bimol Dey Sarker of Mukti Cox's Bazar and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST -- moderated the program.





The participants urged the government to resume mobile and internet networks with 4G facilities in all Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar at least for the time being so that there are people's self-preparation, no rumors and misinformation, and so that Rohingyas can communicate with health facilities.





Speakers also said international agencies should consider the whole district as a host community area and awareness should be raised about social distancing. They insisted that Rohingyas and foreigners should in no way be considered the root of the coronavirus crisis.





