Summit donates 3 crore to PM relief fund

Bangladesh's largest infrastructure conglomerate Summit Group has contributed Tk 3 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.







The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheque on behalf of her office. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the organizations and individuals that donated to her relief and welfare fund given Bangladesh has a substantial population of day-laborers and daily wage earners who depend on daily income for their survival.





Meanwhile, during this coronavirus crisis Summit Group had presented five thermal scanners for identifying people with high temperature in a crowd in the airport and Prime Minister's Office and; expecting to give additional two thermal scanners to the government soon.





The shipment for two thousand high quality protective suits and fifty thousand masks especially made for this purpose are on its way from China. Summit is also supporting SEID Trust based in Kamrangirchar, Dhaka to provide support to poor disable children who are more vulnerable than the general population.

