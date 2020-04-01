Artist Momtaz calls to defeat Corona

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

Eminent singer Momtaz, nicknamed as"queen of folk" by millions of fans from home and abroad, released the song that creates awareness and inspires people to combat COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. As a part of its effort to sensitise mass people about the abiding rules of social distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene to tackle the pandemic, BRAC has paired with the eminent singer to launch this song.BRAC officials hoped that the lyrics carrying awareness messages set on a great hit track of the artist, the song will create impact on the society, helping people adopt the behaviour imperative to prevent COVID-19.As part of its creating and sharing series of digital and social media messaging content for behaviour change communication, BRAC has already paired with Kuddus Boyati, one of the noted folk singers of Bangladesh.The composition has already attracted a great number of audience and engagements as well, while being played around on loudspeakers in cities, towns and villages across the country.Artist Momtaz Begum, who is also a sitting Member of Parliament, said, "It is our duty to come forward during this national crisis and help people in any way we can."Moutushi Kabir, director, Communications and Outreach of BRAC and BRAC International, said "The most important arms to fight the pandemic at present is public awareness and change in our daily habits and behaviours."BRAC is actively supporting the Government of Bangladesh and partnering with a wide number of private sector and non-governmental organisations to fight COVID-19. We are grateful that popular artists like Momtaz Begum and Kuddus Boyati have come forward to help us in taking the message to the mass, especially in semi-urban and rural areas" she added.Moutushi Kabir also stressed that concerted initiatives should be undertaken to refute the spread of fear and rumours around COVID-19 symptoms that is often barring people with fever, chest congestion or breathing conditions from seeking treatment from professional physicians or health facilities.BRAC is working to create public awareness and behavioural change interventions to stop the spread and social transmission of COVID-19. The messages are relayed extensively in rural areas by BRAC frontline staff, reinforced through miking, social media and mass media promotion and cascaded through 16 community radio networks across Bangladesh.