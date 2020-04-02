Pathao relaunches 'Tong'





Pathao has recently relaunched its instant grocery and essential goods delivery service 'Tong'. It has partnered with Shwapno, the country's largest retail brand super shop chain, to expand the geographical reach which operates 132 outlets across Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Comilla.





Tong, an on-demand essential digital platform, is aimed to serve shoppers and customers, as in compliance with the latest directive from the Bangladesh government to stay indoors.





Partnering with Shwapno, Pathao has expanded its service nationwide by delivering a wide range of products including fresh groceries to daily necessities such as packaged drinks, food, dairy products, health and hygiene products, frozen food items, fish, meat, fruits, and vegetables. Users can easily order these items and get it all delivered to their doorsteps in less than 40 minutes.







There are 23 branches of Shwapno in Dhaka and two branches in Chittagong, which are currently associated with Pathao. Shwapno can be accessed by initially clicking the food tile on the Pathao App, followed by opening the section which is labeled as Tong.





In this time of crisis, all the delivery agents and foodmen are constantly working hard to ensure the safety of the city. Hence, Pathao has taken the initiative of increasing their income, to help them earn more and support their families.





