Ex-Moulvibazar MP Sirajul dies from coronavirus in US





Former Moulvibazar MP and freedom fighter Md Sirajul Islam died from coronavirus in the USA on Saturday evening.





He was undergoing treatment at Elmhurst Hospital in New York where he passed away at 6pm (local time), according to a media release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday.





Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin expressed deep shock at the death of the freedom fighter.





In a condolence message, he said Sirajul was one of the organisers of the Liberation War. His contribution to the War of Independence will be remembered forever.





The minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Sirajul, a former MP from Moulvibazar-1 constituency, also severed as the president of Awami League’s Barlekha Upazila unit and the upazila chairman.





He is survived by wife, one son and four daughters.





