Coronavirus throws a wrench into Saba's plans





Actor Sohana Saba took the initiative to produce a web series and two movies under the banner of her own production house - Khamarbari.







The shooting was set to start last month but it had to be held back due to the COVID-19 outbreak. At present, the actor is in self-isolation like everyone else. Sohana Saba said, "The production house was named after my grandfather's village home. We were prepared to produce a web series named 'Twin Returns' and two other movies but due to the pandemic, we have to lay low for now."





Even though the production is taking place under Saba's production house, she will not be directing any of these contents. She did not inform whether she would be acting in any of them or not. "Let us keep everything a secret for now. We will host a big reveal before we start," said Saba.





'MeghRoddur O Romola' - a highly praised drama of 2011 was a production of Khamarbari and was directed by Saba herself. While reminiscing about the drama, Saba said, "The drama was aired during an Eid and was highly praised by the audience. For now, I have no plans to direct. I prefer designing and planning these things more, so that is what I am doing for now." In 2006, Saba acted in the movie 'Ayna' directed by actor Kobori.







After that, she worked in multiple movies including 'Chondrogrohon', 'Priyotomeshu', and 'Brihonnola'. She also acted in a Kolkata film named 'Shororipu' and numerous other telefilms and dramas.



