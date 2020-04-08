Jaya Ahsan starrer film 'Konttho' hits Hoichoi





After its successful screening in Bangladesh and West Bengal, Indian Bengali film 'Konttho', starring celebrated Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan, has seen its digital world premiere Monday on Hoichoi, a leading Bengali on-demand video streaming platform.







Jointly directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the social drama film is inspired by the life of BibhutiChakraborty, a survivor of cancer. Alongside Jaya, the film casts Indian actors Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Paoli Dam in the lead roles.





In the film, Sibhoprosad plays the role of RJ Arjun, who is diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. Arjun slips into depression after losing his voice as he is unable to bear the physical and mental pain.





With his wife Pritha's (Paoli) support and help of speech therapist Romila (Jaya), he learns to use his esophagus as an alternative voice. Regarding the film's digital world premiere, Jaya said, "We are currently passing a crisis period in our life. With everyone's effort, precautions and willpower, we all can fight against the pandemic. A story like such fight in the life is portrayed in the film 'Konttho'. The film is very inspiring, and I hope everyone likes it."

