Riyad becomes father for 2nd time



Jannatul Kawsar Mishti, wife of Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad, gave birth to their second baby boy on Monday night at a private hospital in the capital.







Mahmudullah Riyad took to Twitter and Facebook page to make this delightful announcement. He wrote on Twitter "Alhamdulillah, last night we are blessed with our second baby boy. Please keep him in your your prayers. Allahumma inna naj'aluka fi nuhurihim, wa na'uzu bika min shururihim."







Both the newborn baby and his mother are good in health now, confirmed a source close to their family. This is the second time when Mahmudullah became a father.







Mahmudullah Riyad, who has represented Bangladesh in all forms of the game married Jannatul Kawsar on 25 June in 2011. He became the father of her first son on June 3 in 2012. Riyad's first son is an eight-year-old boy.





All cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh like the other parts of the world due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. So the cricketers are staying at home and working only on their fitness.

