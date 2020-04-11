Netflix's 'Extraction' shows scenes of Sadar Ghat, Dhaka

Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary in the Netflix original film 'Extraction'. - Collected



The trailer of 'Extraction,' the Netflix movie starring Chris Hemsworth, was released on Tuesday. The trailer shows some scenes shot in the SadarGhat area of Dhaka city. Earlier rumors suggested that this movie's plot is closely connected with Bangladesh. A drone shot over the river "Buriganga" river sparked interest among Bangladeshis when the trailer was released.





'Extraction' is produced by 'Avengers' director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth stars in this film as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary.







His character goes on a mission to rescue the son of an international crime lord. It has been suggested by Indian media "NDTV" that in the movie, the teenage boy Hemsworth rescues is actually the son of a Bangladeshi criminal.







NDTV said, "Though the Netflix film is technically set in the Bangladesh capital city, Extraction was actually filmed in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Dhaka has been inserted into 'Extraction' with the help of visual effects."





A helicopter is seen firing at a bridge in the trailer. The bridge looks strikingly similar to the "Babubazarbridge" located over the Buriganga River. RandeepHooda, David Harbour, ManojBajpai and GolshiftehFarahani stars in 'Extraction' alongside Chris Hemsworth. The film will be available to stream on Netflix from April 24.

