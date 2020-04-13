Kangalini Sufia stuck in coronavirus crisis



The whole country is now undergoing unofficial lockdown. In this situation, people of marginal financial solvency, have become stuck in severe crisis; singer KangaliniSufiya is also undergoing a severe crisis. Her family is going through a tension. So far, no one has stood by her.





"I can't go anywhere because of coronavirus," said KangaliniSufiya. "No music. I'm at home. What do I do now; the situation is as worsening as like death of starvation."





The artist has been suffering from various diseases of old age for a long time. The cost of drugs is also high. But due to financial problems, the drug has been stopped for the past few months. She said the drugs for heart, kidney and blood pressure had already finished.





Sufia said, her family is somehow dragging on with continuous debt. Lastly, she got some money by singing in LalonSaiziutshab, that's finished already.Currently, KangaliniSufia is in Kushtia.







