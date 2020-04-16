Sabila Nur facing criticism



Actress SabilaNur is facing criticism. The model and actress was criticized for speaking on behalf of an Oscar-winning actor, singer, songwriter and director Jared Leto in an Instagram video.





Lato recently took part in a live chat with fans on Instagram. This is where the actress talks to him. As seen in the video, Sabila is speaking from Bangladesh, asking Leto whether he knows of Bangladesh.





Leto responds that he does know and also he refers to Bangladesh as a giant country. In reply, Sabila said, Bangladesh is not giant; it is a country right beside India.





Following this, various delicacies of Bangladesh were brought up in the discussion. Video of SabilaNur's controversial statement has already gone viral. Netizens have commented on such a stance that Sabila could have represented her country more responsibly.





Jared Leto won the Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as a sex-changing woman in the movie 'Dallas Buyers Club' in 2013.

Leave Your Comments