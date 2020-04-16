Offer Tarabi prayers at home: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Muslim devotees to say their Tarabi prayers at their respective homes instead of mosques during the upcoming month of holy Ramadan.





“Since the Tarabi prayers won’t be held at mosques in Saudi Arabia and other countries, the Islamic Foundation in our country has issued a set of directives. Say your Tarabi prayers following the directives,” she said.





The Prime Minister made the call while talking to government officials and public representatives of nine districts under Dhaka division through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





The nine districts are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj.





The Prime Minister said protective measures have been taken everywhere --mosques, temples, tombs and even Vatican City – at this pandemic time. Even Saudi Arabia has restricted prayers at mosques and asked to say Tarabi prayers at home. “There’s a lesson for us in it to learn,” she added.





The Prime Minister said if any Covid-19 infected person goes to a mosque, he’ll transmit it to another. “Please, don’t do so. All should be mindful and follow the advice…we want all to do so.”





Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken all measures to ensure the normal supply chain of goods and food in the country during the upcoming Ramadan.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and other high officials were present.

