Kangalini Sufia's cry for survival



KangaliniSufia, the Empress of Baul songs, is in such a miserable state that there is no food in the house, no money to buy medicine. In the country's coronavirus situation, the Baul Empress sought help from the media for several days.







"I cannot say how much poverty life I am living," KangaliniSufia told the media of the country, stating her position. "A month ago, I got 10kg of rice and 1kg of potatoes from the Kushtia DC office. How many days can I spend with those reliefs? Now there is no money to buy medicines for a month."





"No one even asks my condition. Please, help me, arrange for me to buy medicines. I will be in a dying situation after a few days," she also said.







KangaliniSufia has long been suffering from heart, kidney and blood pressure problems. She went to KushtiaLalonSaiji arena for singing, however, trapped there with daughter and son due to the current 'lockdown' situation for the coronavirus outbreak.







"Please tell the government - if they do not give me money for food, and then give me money for buying medicines. It's been one month since I brought medicines. Hopefully, the government will still stand by me like before," she added,





However, before this, KangaliniSufia received financial support from both state and private. But she feels if they help her a little more, she will feel better.





KangaliniSufiya has won around 30 national and 10 international awards. She composed about 500 songs. Some of her famous songs are 'Konba Pother Nitaiganj e Jai', 'PoranerBandhob Re', 'BuriHoilam Tor Karone', 'NarirKaseKeo Jay Na', 'Amar Vati Ganger Naiya' etc.



