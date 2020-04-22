No one calls on ATM Shamsuzzaman



Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman has worked with many artistes throughout his long career. Sadly, none of the people with whom he has worked with in the media have called on him once.





In an interview recently, the actor's wife, RuniZaman, made such allegations. She shouted to the media that in the first six months of his return home, only a few media journalists were searching for him.







No media person or artiste came out to see him. People in the media who have worked with him all his life have forgotten him. Not once did they care to find out how he is.







The actor was admitted to Asgar Ali Hospital on April 26 last year after falling ill with stomach problems. He was later shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital for better treatment. He returned home after receiving a long treatment there.





ATM Shamsuzzaman was born on 10 September 1941 at Nawabari in Daulatpur, Noakhali. He has received the National Film Award for his performance 5 times in his lifelong acting career.

