Srabonno urges all to stand beside people



TV anchor SrabonnoTowhidais not only a successful presenter but also a physician in a public hospital. Every day she goes to the hospital she works in to serve her patients.







Towhida's family has begun to worry about her health safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.







The prevailing condition has also left her worrying. But in the midst of everything, Towhida thinks that now is the time to stand beside people. "If we do not help each other now, when will we?," Towhida remarked. She also urges everyone to help the destitute in this moment of global crisis.







The anchor-cum-doctor used to be very very busy with her job and the media before the coronavirus outbreak. But now, she stays home after serving her duty rounds in the hospital. Her weekends are spent with her family at home. "I could not give time to my family members earlier.







Now apart from giving them time, I am giving some time to myself. Besides, I'm making dishes following new recipes as I love to cook. I'm also watching movies," the multifaceted actor told The Business Standard, adding, "And obviously I am spending a wonderful time with my son."







Even though Towhida is not going to the gym nowadays, she is still working out at home. As a physician, she advises people to engage in physical activity at home during shutdown. It would help them stay away from depression and remain healthy, she said.







As a physician, Towhida keeps herself updated about the pandemic. She regularly follows the websites of the World Health Organization and IEDCR. But she avoids other news portals.



